New Security Measures Cause Changes to Whatsapp Service on Certain Devices

Whatsapp users received an alert recently, as the popular messaging application announced a significant change that will affect a range of mobile devices. Starting this month, Whatsapp will no longer provide service on certain electronic devices due to security concerns. So, which devices are affected this update?

According to the information provided on their website, as of December 1st, several mobile phones, tablets, and computers running Android and iOS have become obsolete for Meta, the company that owns and manages Whatsapp. The goal of this decision is to ensure optimal performance for the app, which has led to service discontinuation on some devices.

The list of devices that will no longer have access to Whatsapp includes the following models, as specified Whatsapp:

– iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S Plus

– Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus L7II, LG Optimus L5 Dual, LG Optimus L7 Dual, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus F3Q, LG Optimus L2 II, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus F6, LG Enact LG Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7

– Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740, Huawei Ascend D2

– Sony Xperia M

– Lenovo A820

– ZTE V956 – UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand Memo

– Faea F1THL W8

– Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight

– Archos 53 Platinum

Whatsapp has notified users that they will no longer be able to send messages or access individual and group chats on these devices as they have become obsolete.

This change in service is aimed at ensuring user safety and the best possible performance for all Whatsapp users. While it may cause inconvenience to some users who own the affected devices, it is ultimately a necessary step to maintain the high-security standards of the app.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Whatsapp discontinuing service on certain devices?

Whatsapp is discontinuing service on certain devices due to security concerns and to provide optimal performance for the app.

2. Can I still use Whatsapp on my iPhone 6S?

No, starting from December 1st, the iPhone 6S, along with certain other models, will no longer have access to Whatsapp.

3. Will this change affect all mobile devices?

No, this change only affects specific models listed Whatsapp.