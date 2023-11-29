WhatsApp to Discontinue Support for Older Smartphones

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is one of the most popular messaging applications worldwide. In Spain alone, nearly 70% of the population has a registered account on the app. Regardless of age or computer literacy, people of all demographics use WhatsApp on a daily basis.

The popularity of WhatsApp can be attributed to two main factors: its free service and user-friendly interface. Despite offering a wide range of features and tools, such as voice chats, the app can be used satisfactorily simply reading and sending text messages.

However, even if you have limited use for WhatsApp, it is important to keep the app updated. Meta is a technology company constantly evolving and developing new aspects to introduce, which leads to frequent updates that users must download to continue enjoying the service.

Each update brings new content, occupying more storage space. This not only affects users but also the company itself. As the number of registered devices increases and older devices become outdated, Meta is forced to discontinue support for a significant number of older smartphones.

The reason behind this decision is twofold. Firstly, these smartphones are no longer capable of handling the changes WhatsApp implements. Additionally, as these phones have ceased to receive operating system updates, the company cannot guarantee their security.

Starting from December 1st, Meta has decided to discontinue support for the following phones. If your device is on the list, you will need to purchase a new one in order to continue using the app:

iPhone: All devices unable to update to iOS 12 (iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, and iPhone 6S Plus).

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, and Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.

LG: Various models including LG Optimuz, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L3 II, and more.

Huawei: Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740, and Huawei Ascend D2.

ZTE: ZTE V956 – UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex, and ZTE Grand Memo.

It is possible that other models may lose support for WhatsApp as well. If your phone does not support Android 4.2, it may be time to start looking for a replacement. To find out which operating system your device has, go to Settings and look for the Device Information option.

FAQ

1. Why is Meta discontinuing support for older smartphones?

Meta is constantly evolving and introducing new aspects to WhatsApp. Older smartphones are unable to handle these changes and may pose security risks due to outdated operating systems.

2. Can I still use WhatsApp on my older smartphone?

If your device is on the list of discontinued smartphones, you will need to upgrade to a newer model that supports the necessary operating system.

3. How do I find out which operating system my phone has?

Go to the Settings app on your phone and look for the option labeled “Device Information” or a similar term. This section should display the details of your operating system.

4. Are there any alternative messaging apps I can use on older smartphones?

There are several messaging apps available for older smartphones, such as Telegram and Signal. These apps may have different system requirements, so check their compatibility before downloading.

5. Is there a deadline for upgrading my smartphone?

While there is no specific deadline, it is recommended to upgrade your smartphone as soon as possible to continue using WhatsApp and benefit from the latest features and security updates.