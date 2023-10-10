WhatsApp will restrict access to older Android versions in October

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is set to make changes to the devices it supports. Approximately every two years, WhatsApp limits access to older mobile devices. This time, in October, the restriction will apply to those with an Android version older than “5.0 Lollipop”. However, this revision will not impact iOS users, as WhatsApp is still compatible with the iPhone’s operating system.

According to Statista, WhatsApp has approximately 2 billion users. If you own a phone that has been your side for several years, you might be among the few consumers who will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has confirmed on its help website the versions that will become obsolete and no longer support the application. Previously, users could use WhatsApp with updates starting from Android 4.1. However, starting from October 24, 2023, only devices with Android 5.0 or later will be supported, as indicated WhatsApp.

Users who are unaware of this change and have an older Android version will receive a notification in the last week of October. This notification will remind them to update the app and, if their operating system is below Android 5.0, prompt them to update it as well. Failure to do so will result in being unable to access WhatsApp.

These changes are typically made to ensure users have the best possible experience. Outdated devices may lack the necessary functionalities or have security vulnerabilities that impede WhatsApp’s performance.

If you are unsure about your phone’s operating system version, you can check the settings and look for the ‘About Phone’ section. Within the ‘Software Information’ or similar menu, you should find the ‘Android Version’ information.

