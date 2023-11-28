The Evolution of Technology: WhatsApp to Cease Functioning on Older Models

As technology continues to advance at an extraordinary pace, it is no surprise that older devices often become obsolete, replaced newer models that offer improved quality, functionality, and data security. This phenomenon is particularly evident in smartphones and computers, where advancements frequently outpace the capabilities of outdated hardware, making it necessary to consider upgrading to a new device.

One common reason for making this transition is the discontinuation of app updates for older phone models. This issue will arise once again next month, as the popular messaging application WhatsApp will stop functioning on certain devices starting from December 1st, 2023. Specifically, this change will affect smartphones running Android systems older than version 4.1 or iOS systems older than version 11.

FAQ:

Q: Which models will be affected this change, and what should users do to secure their data?

A: The affected models include iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, Huawei Ascend Mate, and Samsung Galaxy S3 mini. To ensure the preservation of their WhatsApp data, users are advised to create a backup accessing the settings or configuration section of their mobile device. It is recommended that users perform this backup before the upcoming deadline.

In conclusion, as technology progresses, it is crucial for users to adapt to these advancements to fully enjoy the benefits and features offered the latest devices. By staying informed about app updates and ensuring the security of their data, individuals can make the most of their technological experiences in this rapidly evolving digital age.

