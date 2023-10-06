WhatsApp will no longer work on certain cell phones starting October 2023

WhatsApp, one of the leading instant messaging applications worldwide, is set to stop working on several cell phones due to recent updates. Over the years, as operating systems and WhatsApp itself evolve, the list of compatible devices continues to shrink. This will take effect on October 24, 2023.

Starting from the aforementioned date, all smartphones with Android 4.1 or lower, as well as iOS 12 or lower (Apple), will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. Users who currently enjoy the service have raised concerns about why the app will no longer function on some cell phones. The answer lies in the fact that these devices are running outdated operating systems that no longer support the app’s updates. Additionally, storage capacity may become full, preventing the app from running properly, or the hardware itself may reach its limits.

The following models will be affected, with WhatsApp ceasing to function gradually, even though lack of updates will begin on October 24, 2023:

– LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus F7

– LG Optimus L3

– LG Optimus L3 II

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus L7 Dual

– LG Optimus L5 Dual

– LG Optimus L7 II

– LG Optimus F3Q

– LG Enact

– LG Optimus F6

– LG Optimus L4 II

– LG Optimus L2 II

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus F7

And many more.

These changes will take effect at the end of October.

These discontinued models are no longer supported WhatsApp due to updates that are incompatible with their operating systems. It is recommended that users upgrade to newer models that are compatible with the app in order to continue enjoying its services.

Definitions:

– Instant messaging: Online communication method that allows users to exchange real-time text messages.

– Operating system: Software that manages computer hardware and software resources and provides common services for computer programs.

– Compatibility: Capability of different systems or programs to work together seamlessly.

– Obsolete: No longer in use or relevant due to being outdated.

Source: Internal knowledge base.