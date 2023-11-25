WhatsApp Announces Incompatibility with Older Smartphones Starting December 2023

As the world of smartphones continues to evolve, so does WhatsApp. The popular instant messaging app has recently announced that it will no longer be compatible with certain mobile devices. This change is a result of the updates to both iOS and Android operating systems, which will no longer support the Meta-owned app.

In the coming months, an increasing number of older phone models will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. From December to January 1st, 2024, the current minimum requirements to access the app will expire for these devices.

For those who own smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, and Samsung Galaxy X cover 2, as well as iPhone models like the iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, and iPhone 6S Plus, these devices will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. Additionally, LG Optimus, Huawei Ascend Mate, ZTE V956, Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, and several other models will also be affected.

To ensure continued use of WhatsApp, it is recommended not to update the application on these devices. By avoiding updates, users can continue to use an older version of WhatsApp without experiencing any disruptions.

While this change may inconvenience some users, it is important to note that as technology advances, certain hardware and software limitations arise. WhatsApp’s decision to discontinue support for older operating systems ensures that the app can make optimal use of the latest features and security enhancements available.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is WhatsApp no longer compatible with certain smartphones?

WhatsApp’s incompatibility with older smartphones is due to the updates to iOS and Android operating systems, which no longer support the app.

2. Can I continue using WhatsApp on my current phone?

If your smartphone’s operating system is Android 4.1 or higher or iOS 11 or higher, you can still use WhatsApp. However, if your phone’s operating system is older than these versions, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible.

3. What should I do if my phone is no longer compatible with WhatsApp?

If your phone is no longer compatible, it is recommended not to update the app. This way, you can continue using an older version of WhatsApp without any issues.

4. Will WhatsApp stop working on all older smartphones?

WhatsApp will only stop working on smartphones with operating systems older than Android 4.1 and iOS 11. If your phone meets these requirements, you can still use WhatsApp.

