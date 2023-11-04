The Stunning Career of Esti Ginzburg: From Model to Actress

Esti Ginzburg is a multitalented individual who has conquered both the modeling and acting worlds throughout her successful career. Originating from Israel, Ginzburg began her journey at an astonishingly young age, starting out as a model when she was just 14 years old. Her early years in the industry were marked numerous important campaigns and covers, one of the most notable being her appearance on the cover of Elle France in 2007.

In 2009, Ginzburg took a significant leap forward in her career with her debut feature in the highly coveted annual SI Swimsuit Issue. For this milestone, she traveled to Naples, Italy, alongside fellow models Daniella Sarahyba and Irina Shayk. Despite it not being the typical tropical destination for a swimsuit photoshoot, Italy’s picturesque cobblestone streets and ancient stone buildings provided a breathtaking backdrop for Ginzburg’s captivating images, captured the talented photographer Riccardo Tinelli.

Her debut feature in the SI Swimsuit Issue left an indelible mark on both the publication and its readers. Ginzburg’s stunning presence and undeniable beauty earned her two more consecutive features in the following years, with India and the Philippines serving as her next destinations.

Today, we revisit the incredible feature that solidified Ginzburg’s place as a cherished member of the SI Swimsuit family. Let’s take a moment to appreciate some of the enchanting snapshots of this accomplished model and actress captured on the picturesque coast of Italy.

