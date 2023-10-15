WhatsApp’s Limitations on Secondary Devices

For a long time, WhatsApp has been the go-to application in Spain for communicating with friends and family. Over time, its usage has expanded to other areas, such as the workplace. One of the milestones of this app was when it started allowing the use of the service on multiple devices at the same time.

Originally, this was made possible on computers with WhatsApp Web, but it has gradually been extended to other devices, such as a second mobile phone. However, the use of WhatsApp on secondary devices is not exactly the same as on the primary device.

One specific limitation is the inability to share real-time location from a non-primary device, not even for a limited time. This is one of the few remaining limitations. On a computer, this is not a major inconvenience, as it is rare to use this feature from there. However, it is more common on a smartphone.

When the use of WhatsApp on multiple devices was introduced, some limitations were put in place. For example, chats couldn’t be pinned to the top of the list. This was later corrected and is now possible. However, the limitation of not being able to share real-time location from a non-primary mobile phone remains. The company has not specified whether it is a technical or privacy issue, but it is an inconvenience when using a secondary device, at least if this feature is used.

There is always the option to share location through other applications, such as Google Maps, which do not have this limitation. Additionally, WhatsApp still requires the primary device to connect to the internet at least every 14 days to keep the session active on other devices. Moreover, it is not possible to create and view broadcast lists or add and remove status messages on linked devices. Meta should work on improving these functions to make the user experience simpler and not complicate the use of an app that prides itself on ease of use.

