Meta plans to offer ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly planning to introduce ad-free versions of its social media platforms. The subscription-based service will initially be available in Europe. According to sources, Meta is expected to present its proposal to the European Commission and the Irish Data Protection Commission. However, there are uncertainties about whether the company will meet the expectations of European regulators and if the proposed prices will be well-received users.

Meta’s strategy involves offering two options for European users. The first option is to continue using the platforms for free but with personalized ads, as is currently the case. The second option is to subscribe to a paid version that offers Facebook and Instagram without ads.

The monthly subscription fee for desktop web users is expected to be around 10 euros, while iOS and Android mobile app users may have to pay about 13 euros per month. The price difference is due to the commissions imposed Apple and Google on in-app subscriptions.

In addition to the base subscription cost, Meta is considering charging an additional 6 euros for each profile linked to a user’s account. This means that users who want multiple ad-free profiles on both platforms would have to pay an extra fee for each profile.

European regulators, particularly the Irish Data Protection Commission and the European Commission, have expressed concerns about the proposed prices, considering them too high and potentially ineffective in protecting account privacy.

The relationship between Meta and European authorities has been tense in recent months, with privacy and data handling being significant concerns. Meta was fined 1.2 billion euros this year for violating the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

As a result, regulators may conduct further investigations to assess whether the paid versions of Facebook and Instagram meet privacy and data protection standards required European legislation. This could potentially delay the implementation of the subscription proposal.

At this stage, the plan is still in the early phases, as no official announcement has been made Meta. The final subscription price and other benefits beyond ad removal are unknown, as well as the availability date.

In related news, Meta has released a Generative AI Privacy Guide to help users understand how the models are built and their data privacy controls and rights. The recently introduced consumer-focused generative AI tools were developed based on Meta’s large language model, Llama 2. Meta assures that the models were not trained using private posts or content from private messages. Additional privacy measures were implemented to ensure data integrity during the creation of new models.

