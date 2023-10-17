WhatsApp for iPhone: New Features Coming Soon

WhatsApp, despite not often making a big fuss about new updates, has one of the most active development teams when it comes to the features that appear in its beta versions. And sometimes, the pace picks up so much that we need to talk about not just one, but several new additions.

Recently, there have been hints of several interesting updates for WhatsApp on iPhone that will be released soon. Let’s take a look at what the WhatsApp team has in store to improve their instant messaging service.

‘Novelties’ section search feature

The ‘Novelties’ section, which was recently introduced to combine user statuses with new WhatsApp channels, will have its own search feature. This will make it easy to locate any updates from these channels or statuses without having to search manually. Additionally, if you are not following any channels, you will have the option to hide this section from the ‘Novelties’ tab to enhance your experience.

Redesigned user interface

One of the most visible changes expected is a redesigned interface for WhatsApp chats. While not a radical overhaul, it consists of refinements that enhance the user experience. Users will be able to classify conversations into folders to differentiate between work and personal chats. The bottom bar will also feature more uniform and sober icons in line with the iOS 17 aesthetic. This new look is expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

Event creation

Initially, this feature may only be available in WhatsApp communities, but hopefully, we will see it in all conversations. WhatsApp is preparing a new type of content where users can set up an event and fill in all the details, such as the date, time, location, and even a video call link if applicable. This feature will integrate the calendar events within the chat service itself.

Expiration dates for pinned messages

If you are familiar with other messaging services like Telegram, you know that you can pin messages in a chat to quickly access them. WhatsApp will introduce a similar feature, but with a twist. Users will be able to specify the number of days they want a pinned message to remain in place. This will prevent too many pinned messages from accumulating in a single conversation and eliminate the need for manual management.

Copying message links

As communities and channels become popular on WhatsApp, the service is preparing the option to send direct links to specific messages. This will be a simple way to direct someone to a specific message, even if it is from a different conversation.

Username feature

We have heard some hints about this for a while now, but more details are emerging about the usernames that we will be able to use on WhatsApp. This will allow us to avoid sharing our phone numbers with people we want to exchange messages with. The usernames will be optional and can include numbers. It is recommended to reserve your username as soon as it becomes available.

Secret codes

Lastly, WhatsApp is adding another privacy option. Currently, you can protect your WhatsApp conversations with a code or Face ID, but soon you will also be able to use secret words as another layer of protection. Chats that you protect with secret codes will only appear in searches when you use that specific word, keeping them safe from prying eyes.

These upcoming features will enhance the user experience on WhatsApp for iPhone, making it more convenient, customizable, and secure.

Sources:

– Applesfera: WhatsApp no estrena el triple check azul en iPhone, es un bulo que no tiene nada que ver con las capturas de pantalla

– Applesfera: ¿Qué es la banderita de WhatsApp? Esta es la útil función que tal vez no conozcas