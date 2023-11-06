Upgrade Your Home Theater with a Stunning Samsung TV

Finding the perfect television for your home theater can be a daunting task. With so many options available, it’s important to consider both your budget and the features you desire. If you’re looking for a TV that offers exceptional image quality and compatibility with the latest formats, the Samsung TV QN86C is an excellent choice.

This Samsung TV is currently on sale at MediaMarkt, with the 65-inch model reduced from €1999 to just €1199. If you prefer a slightly smaller size, the 55-inch model is available for only €888 instead of its original price of €1699. Both models feature Samsung’s innovative Neo QLED technology, which delivers enhanced brightness, vivid colors, and improved contrast.

The QN86C boasts a 65-inch 4K IPS panel, providing stunning picture quality. The Neo QLED technology further enhances the visuals, making dark scenes more detailed and bright scenes more vibrant. This TV also supports high dynamic range (HDR) formats such as HDR10 and HDR10+, ensuring that you can enjoy content with richer colors and greater depth.

In terms of audio, the QN86C features a 2.2.2 channel system with six speakers, including two dedicated woofers for powerful bass. With a total power output of 60W RMS, this TV delivers immersive sound without the need for additional speakers or soundbars. However, for an even more enhanced audio experience, you can consider adding external speakers with an amplifier.

The QN86C offers a range of connectivity options, including four HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an optical audio output, and an RJ45 network input. It also supports dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless wireless connectivity. The TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which is compatible with popular smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

With its sleek design and slim profile, this Samsung TV will complement any living room. Whether you choose to place it on a stand or mount it on the wall, it’s sure to add a touch of elegance to your home theater setup.

Upgrade your home theater experience with the Samsung TV QN86C and enjoy stunning visuals and immersive audio. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer at MediaMarkt.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Neo QLED technology?

Neo QLED is Samsung’s advanced display technology that offers enhanced brightness, improved contrast, and more vibrant colors. It provides a superior viewing experience compared to traditional LED displays.

2. Does the Samsung TV QN86C support HDR?

Yes, the QN86C supports HDR10 and HDR10+ formats, allowing you to enjoy content with enhanced color and contrast.

3. Can I connect external speakers to the QN86C?

While the TV already has a powerful built-in speaker system, you have the option to connect external speakers for an even more immersive audio experience.

4. What smart assistants are compatible with the Tizen operating system?

The Tizen operating system on the QN86C is compatible with popular smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. You can control your smart home devices using the TV’s remote.