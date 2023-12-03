WhatsApp Announces Cessation of Support for Some Devices in December

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging applications in Mexico and the world, has revealed that it will cease functioning on certain mobile devices throughout December. This decision comes as these devices are no longer compatible with the monthly updates released the messaging app. But which devices are affected?

The list of devices losing WhatsApp support is typically characterized their operating system rather than the specific brand or model. Devices with versions prior to Android 4.1 or iOS 11 will be impacted, necessitating a change of phone. Therefore, if you own one of the devices that will appear on the list, it is important to consider replacing it as soon as possible.

Which Devices are Affected?

WhatsApp will no longer be supported on certain smartphones from various brands, including Samsung, iPhone, and Huawei. However, it’s worth noting that the affected models may differ based on their respective brands. Here are some of the devices that will no longer have WhatsApp support:

– iPhone 6S

– iPhone SE

– iPhone 6S Plus

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend D2

It is crucial to keep in mind that this is not an exhaustive list and additional devices may also lose WhatsApp support.

What Should You Do If Your Device Is on the List?

If you find that your device will no longer support WhatsApp after reading this information, it is important not to delete all your data at once. Firstly, it is recommended to create a backup within the application to ensure that you do not lose any important chats or contacts. Additionally, WhatsApp’s restrictions are expected to be implemented gradually rather than abruptly.

WhatsApp is constantly evolving to provide the best user experience. Recently, the app introduced new features and channels that allow for greater engagement with public figures.