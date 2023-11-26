WhatsApp to Stop Working on Certain Mobile Devices in December 2023

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, has become an essential tool for communication in today’s society. However, as technology advances, some older mobile devices may no longer be compatible with the app due to constant updates and improvements.

A recent update introduced a new feature that allows users to send videos in chats. While this update enhances the user experience for many, it also means that WhatsApp will no longer function on certain smartphones that have outdated operating systems.

According to a report from El Español, devices running Android 4.1 or iOS 11 will no longer support WhatsApp starting from December 1, 2023. This means that users with older smartphones will no longer be able to use the messaging app.

Among the phones that will be affected this change are some that were once popular and influential in the mobile industry, such as the iPhone 6. This news may come as a disappointment to those who still use these devices.

As technology continues to evolve, it is important for users to stay up to date with the latest software updates and advancements. Upgrading to a newer device with a supported operating system will ensure continued access to WhatsApp and other essential apps.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why will WhatsApp stop working on certain mobile devices?

WhatsApp constantly releases updates to improve the app’s functionality and user experience. These updates may not be compatible with older operating systems, leading to the app no longer working on certain devices.

2. Which smartphones will be affected this change?

Smartphones running on Android 4.1 or iOS 11 will no longer support WhatsApp starting from December 1, 2023.

3. Can I still use WhatsApp on older devices?

No, if your smartphone runs on Android 4.1 or iOS 11, WhatsApp will no longer function on your device after December 1, 2023.

4. What should I do if my device is no longer supported?

If your smartphone will no longer support WhatsApp, it is recommended to upgrade to a newer device with a supported operating system to continue using the app and stay connected with friends and family.