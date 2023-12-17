Cake Baker’s Viral Creations Inspire Wedding Cake Trends

Summary: A cake baker from Essex has captured the attention of social media users with her intricate cake designs inspired popular movies and TV shows. Bridie West’s latest creation, a cake version of the cottage from the Christmas movie The Holiday, has gone viral with over 1.2 million views on TikTok. The cake features detailed decorations, including a swinging front gate, a blue fondant door, miniature red chimneys, and a snowy front garden. West, who started her own cake-making business in 2018, enjoys the challenge of creating unique designs without pre-planning and believes the magic lies in the moment. After her cake went viral, West has received requests from clients who want their wedding cakes shaped like their venues. This trend of personalized cakes is gaining popularity, allowing couples to showcase their favorite locations. Despite the fiddly nature of incorporating decorative fondant pieces and florist paste, West considers her previous creation of Luke’s Diner from the TV show Gilmore Girls to be more challenging. As she plans her next creation, West’s studio in her parents’ home is buzzing with activity. Her passion for creating drives her to continuously innovate and bring joy to her followers.

