Breaking the Silence: The Importance of Discussing Politics

In a society where discussions about politics have become taboo, it is crucial to recognize the significance of open dialogue and the protection of political rights. Contrary to popular belief, there is no law in China that explicitly forbids citizens from discussing politics. This lack of legal compulsion should encourage individuals to exercise their natural rights in participating and engaging in political discourse.

Despite this, self-censorship has permeated society, giving rise to what can be termed as “political panic.” Many social gatherings and online groups avoid any form of political discussion, creating an artificial sense of fear surrounding the topic. However, it is essential to remember that politics is an inherent aspect of society and affects every facet of our lives.

Mark Twain once wrote, “Every citizen of the republic ought to consider himself an unofficial policeman, and keep unsalaried watch and ward over the laws and their execution.” As citizens of a nation governed the rule of law, it is our right and obligation to ensure that individuals and government agencies act within legal boundaries. By engaging in political conversations and staying informed, we play an active role in upholding the principles of a vibrant, prosperous, and civilized society.

Some individuals may argue that avoiding political discussions maintains a sense of harmony and friendliness. However, this approach ultimately hinders progress and undermines our inherent political rights. Politics should be embraced as a means to shape policies, challenge injustices, and drive positive change.

By perpetuating a society that discourages political discourse, we risk losing our fundamental political rights. We must break this silence and encourage open conversations about politics in our communities, whether in teahouses, bars, or online spaces. Only through active engagement and understanding can we create a society that is well-informed, inclusive, and upholds the principles of democracy.

