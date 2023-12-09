Esquire Recognizes Lita as One of the Best New Restaurants in the Country

Esquire, a highly regarded publication, has recently named Lita, an Iberian-inspired eatery in Aberdeen, New Jersey, as one of the best new restaurants in the United States. Founded Nelly Robinson and helmed chef David Viana, Lita has garnered national attention for its exquisite menu and culinary offerings.

Lita’s standout feature is its large, visible hearth, which imparts a distinct flavor to its dishes. Esquire particularly highlights the restaurant’s paella, which is cooked on the hearth and boasts generous amounts of socarrat, the crispy, smoky rice that many consider to be the heart and soul of the dish.

However, the culinary prowess of Lita extends far beyond its hearth-cooked dishes. The menu showcases a depth of flavors and unique ingredients that captivate the palate. For instance, the lightly fried pieces of Manchego cheese make for a surprising and delightful experience. Another standout is the tuna tartare, elevated the addition of ajo blanco and jalapeño, topped with roasted almonds, wrapped in a shiso leaf, and presented on a bed of ice. It is an exquisite bite that promises a remarkable dining experience.

Named after chef David Viana’s mother, Rosa Lita, the restaurant aims to pay tribute to his family’s culinary heritage. As descendants of Portuguese immigrants who settled in Newark, New Jersey, in the 1970s, Lita embodies the legacy and traditions of Portuguese cuisine while infusing Iberian influences.

For those looking to experience one of the best new restaurants in the country, reservations can be made at Lita’s website. Don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in a dining experience that showcases the rich flavors and culinary expertise of Lita’s talented team.