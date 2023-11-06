Upgrade Your Entertainment Experience with the 4K Samsung Crystal Smart TV

Transform your entertainment experience to a whole new level with the 4K Samsung Crystal Smart TV. For a limited time, Amazon is offering a discount of R$1,000 on this state-of-the-art TV as part of their Black Friday promotion. Imagine indulging in your favorite shows on a stunning 50-inch ultra HD screen, integrated with the convenience of voice assistant Alexa, all at a more affordable price.

The design of this Smart TV is a masterpiece of contemporary art. With its slim and borderless screen, the Samsung 4K TV seamlessly blends into any environment, becoming the center of attention whenever it is turned on. It also features strategically placed channels to help you organize and hide cables, keeping your space tidy and visually clean.

However, the true star of this TV is the Samsung Crystal 4K Processor. This technology ensures exceptional image quality, with the ability to reproduce all colors in every pixel, resulting in vivid and sharp images that make you feel part of the action.

But the innovation doesn’t stop at just the display. The Smart TV also offers a range of features that make your life easier. With voice assistants like Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can control the TV with simple voice commands. The all-in-one remote recognizes all compatible devices connected to the TV, simplifying device control.

If you enjoy mirroring your smartphone screen on the TV, this Smart TV does it effortlessly. Simply touch your smartphone to the TV, and you can share your content on the big screen.

Another exciting feature is the Samsung Gaming Hub. You can now turn your TV into a gaming console with access to over 1000 games on platforms such as Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, without the need for downloads or consoles.

But the best part is the price: with a discount of R$1,000, this Smart TV is available for only R$2,224.40 on Amazon. You can also choose to pay in installments of up to 10 interest-free payments on all credit cards, and enjoy free shipping.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I connect my TV to voice assistants like Alexa?

Yes, the Samsung Crystal Smart TV is compatible with voice assistants like Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant, allowing you to control the TV with simple voice commands.

Can I mirror my smartphone screen on the TV?

Yes, you can easily mirror your smartphone screen on the Samsung Crystal Smart TV touching your smartphone to the TV.

Does the TV come with a gaming feature?

Yes, the Samsung Gaming Hub allows you to access over 1000 games on platforms like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, turning your TV into a gaming console without the need for downloads or consoles.

What are the payment options available?

You can purchase the Smart TV on Amazon and choose to pay in up to 10 interest-free installments on all credit cards. Free shipping is also available.