Esposa Do Chris Hemsworth?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often capture the attention and curiosity of fans worldwide. One such celebrity who has garnered a massive following is the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. Known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth’s personal life has also become a topic of interest. One question that frequently arises is, “Who is Chris Hemsworth’s wife?”

Chris Hemsworth’s Wife: Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth is married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky. Born on July 18, 1976, in Madrid, Spain, Pataky has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in numerous films, including the Fast & Furious franchise, where she played the character Elena Neves.

Hemsworth and Pataky first met in early 2010 and tied the knot later that year. The couple has since become one of Hollywood’s most beloved pairs, often seen attending red carpet events together and sharing glimpses of their family life on social media.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky meet?

A: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky met through their mutual representatives and instantly hit it off. They began dating shortly after their first meeting.

Q: How many children do Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have?

A: The couple has three children together. They have a daughter named India Rose, born in 2012, and twin sons named Tristan and Sasha, born in 2014.

Q: What is Elsa Pataky’s profession?

A: Elsa Pataky is an actress and model. She has appeared in various films and television shows throughout her career.

Q: Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky still married?

A: Yes, as of now, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are happily married and continue to support each other in their respective careers.

In conclusion, Chris Hemsworth’s wife is Elsa Pataky, a talented Spanish actress. The couple’s love story has captured the hearts of many fans, and they continue to thrive both personally and professionally.