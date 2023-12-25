Summary

This article highlights the unwavering support of Ryan Clark, ESPN NFL analyst and “Pivot” podcast host, for Packers safety Jonathan Owens amidst recent criticism of Owens’ comments about his relationship with renowned US Olympian Simone Biles. While some took Owens’ words out of context, Clark emphasizes the love and admiration that was evident in their story as shared on the podcast. The article also mentions Biles’ response to the controversy, showing her indifference and confirming their strong bond.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles: A Love Story That Defies Criticism

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles have been the subject of intense scrutiny lately due to comments made Owens about their relationship. However, Ryan Clark, an ESPN NFL analyst and host of the “Pivot” podcast, has come to their defense, highlighting the true nature of their love story.

Rather than focusing on one clip from the podcast, Clark urges critics to listen to the entire discussion, where Owens passionately recounts their journey together. He describes the palpable love between them, evident in their eyes as they spoke, and the unwavering support they offer each other.

Owens, who encountered Biles on the dating app Raya in 2020 without recognizing her as the 7-time Olympic medalist, later became captivated her spirit and determination. Clark clarifies that Owens’ initial comment was simply a result of not paying attention to gymnastics, rather than a lack of respect for Biles.

Throughout Biles’ struggles during the Olympics, particularly with the “Twisties,” Owens stood her side, providing encouragement and solace. They even got married during that period, which further attests to their commitment and love.

Clark concludes questioning why critics focus on dissecting one small part of their story instead of celebrating the happiness and support they offer one another. He reminds everyone that just because Owens fell in love with Simone Biles, the woman, instead of worshipping Simone Biles, the gymnast, it shouldn’t diminish the significance of their relationship.

In response to the ongoing controversy, Biles has expressed her indifference. On a photo from their wedding day, she commented, “🤞🏾💋 for life,” signifying her unwavering commitment. She also shared a meme on her social media account, subtly pushing back against the criticism.

The love story between Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles is one that transcends the negativity surrounding it. Their bond, built on love, support, and understanding, serves as a powerful example of a thriving relationship. As Clark rightly asserts, if Simone Biles is happy, there is no reason why anyone should not be.