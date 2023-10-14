ESPN’s “College GameDay” Returns to Seattle for Top-10 Showdown Between Oregon and Washington

ESPN’s popular college football show, “College GameDay,” is returning for another exciting week of the 2023 college football season. This week, the show will be traveling to Seattle for the highly anticipated matchup between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The show, hosted Rece Davis, will feature GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin.

Adding to the excitement, actor, comedian, and host Joel McHale will make his return to the GameDay desk as this week’s guest picker. McHale, a Washington alum and former Huskies walk-on tight end, previously served as the guest picker in 2020 and 2016.

The show will also include special guests Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson, who will join Sims and Coughlin for a special edition of the ‘You Had One Job’ segment. Additionally, viewers will get an exclusive look behind the scenes at Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell’s Thursday night team speech to his Badgers’ squad.

One of the highlights of the show will be the fifth week of Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest. One lucky fan from the live audience will have the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal and win $60,000 from McAfee if successful.

Throughout the show, GameDay will delve into various features, including the legacy of Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, who has had a lasting impact on the university and its football program. They will also highlight the Oregon Duck and its progressive pushups after each Oregon score, and have GameDay’s own Jess Sims train the Duck for the potential pushup bonanza.

Additionally, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has overcome multiple season-ending injuries, will sit down with Desmond Howard to discuss his journey to becoming a Huskie and the team’s hot start to the season.

For fans interested in watching “College GameDay,” the show will air on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (9 a.m. to noon ET). It will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial), SlingTV (half off first month), and DirecTV Stream (free trial).

Source: ESPN (No URL provided)