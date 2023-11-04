ESPN’s “College GameDay” Returns to Tuscaloosa for Epic SEC Showdown

ESPN’s popular pregame show, “College GameDay,” is set to make its highly-anticipated return to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the top-15 SEC matchup between No. 13 LSU and No. 8 Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4. The show, which has become a staple of college football Saturdays, will be broadcasted live from Bryant-Denny Stadium and will be available for streaming on fuboTV (free trial), SlingTV (half off first month), and DirecTV Stream (free trial).

This will be the 18th time that “College GameDay” has visited Alabama, with the last visit happening earlier this season for the Texas game in Week 2. The Alabama vs. LSU matchup has been the site of the show 12 times, making it one of the most-visited rivalries in the history of “College GameDay.”

The show will feature host and Alabama alum Rece Davis, along with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee. Joining them will be college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin.

One of the highlights of the show will be the appearance of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who will make a return visit to the “GameDay” set. Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss and Chris Klieman from Kansas State will also provide exclusive access to “GameDay” from their respective stadiums.

In addition to the regular segments, “GameDay” will once again offer the popular Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest. One lucky fan from the onsite ‘pit’ will have the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal, with the chance to win $80,000 from McAfee if successful.

Don’t miss the exciting return of “College GameDay” to Tuscaloosa for what promises to be an epic SEC showdown. The show will air on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (9 a.m. to noon ET) on ESPN.

