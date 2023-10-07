ESPN’s “College GameDay” Returns for Red River Rivalry

ESPN’s popular pregame show, “College GameDay,” is returning for Week 6 of the 2023 college football season. The show will be live from Dallas on Saturday, October 7, ahead of the Red River Rivalry game between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas. This will be the eighth time that “GameDay” has been live from this historic rivalry, with both teams being ranked on each previous occasion.

The show will be broadcast live from the Texas State Fair and will move inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium during the final hour. The host, Rece Davis, will be joined at the desk GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee. Additionally, college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin will also contribute to the show.

As for this week’s guest picker, former Heisman winner and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will be joining the desk. The show will also feature both head coaches from the Red River teams, Steve Sarkisian (Texas) and Brent Venables (Oklahoma). Texas alum and actor Matthew McConaughey will make an appearance, with more guests to be announced soon.

During the show, “GameDay” will offer an exclusive contest called Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest. One lucky fan from the onsite pit will have the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal and win $45,000 if successful.

In addition to the Red River Rivalry, the show will also feature segments on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and the unique atmosphere of the Cotton Bowl when Oklahoma and Texas meet.

“College GameDay” will air on Saturday, October 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (9 a.m. to noon ET) and can be streamed live on fuboTV, SlingTV, and DirecTV Stream.

