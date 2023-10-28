Utah vs. Oregon: A Clash of Pac-12 Titans

ESPN’s iconic pregame show, “College GameDay,” is heading to Salt Lake City, Utah, for the highly anticipated matchup between the No. 13 Utah Utes and the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, October 28th. This top-15 Pac-12 showdown is sure to deliver an exciting display of college football talent.

The live show will be broadcast from Presidents Circle on the University of Utah’s campus, providing a vibrant backdrop for the electric atmosphere surrounding the game. This will be the fifth time “GameDay” has visited Salt Lake City, with the last visit occurring in 2016. The Utes, who have appeared on the show a total of eight times, will be looking to make a strong impression on their home turf.

On the other side, the Oregon Ducks will make their 29th appearance on “GameDay,” signaling their status as a perennial contender in the Pac-12. This year also marks the first time since 2018 that the Ducks have had multiple sightings on the show in the same season, further solidifying their standing as a team to watch.

The show will feature the usual lineup of hosts and analysts, including Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee. Special guests will also be making appearances, with rapper and singer Lil Nas X joining the show for a special edition of the ‘You Had One Job’ segment.

In addition to the thrilling anticipation of the game itself, “GameDay” will offer fans an exclusive opportunity to participate in Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest. One lucky fan will have the chance to attempt a 33-yard field goal for a chance to win $75,000 from McAfee.

This clash between the Utes and the Ducks represents not only a showdown between two powerhouse teams but also a celebration of the rich tradition and passion for college football in the Pac-12. Be sure to tune in to “College GameDay” for all the excitement and analysis leading up to this highly anticipated matchup.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is “College GameDay”?

“College GameDay” is a popular pregame show on ESPN that covers college football matchups across the country. The show features a panel of hosts, analysts, and special guests who provide in-depth analysis and insights into the upcoming games.

2. When and where will “College GameDay” be broadcasted for the Utah vs. Oregon matchup?

“College GameDay” will be live from Presidents Circle on the University of Utah’s campus on Saturday, October 28th, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (9 a.m. to noon ET). The show will be broadcasted on ESPN.

3. Can I watch “College GameDay” online?

Yes, the show will be live-streamed on fuboTV, SlingTV, and DirecTV Stream. Each platform offers different subscription options, including free trials, which allow viewers to access “GameDay” online.

4. Who are the special guests for the Utah vs. Oregon episode of “College GameDay”?

Special guests for this episode include rapper and singer Lil Nas X, who will be joining the show for a special edition of the ‘You Had One Job’ segment, and actor Ty Burrell, who is also an Oregon alum and will discuss the matchup between the Ducks and his connection to Salt Lake City.

5. What is Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest?

Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest is an exclusive contest during the “GameDay” show. One fan from the onsite ‘pit’ will be chosen to attempt a 33-yard field goal for the chance to win $75,000.