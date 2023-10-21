ESPN’s “College GameDay” Returns to Columbus for Ohio State vs. Penn State Showdown

ESPN’s popular pregame show, “College GameDay,” is returning to Columbus, Ohio, for the Week 8 matchup between Big Ten rivals, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State. This will be Ohio State’s 23rd time hosting the show, more than any other school. Viewers can watch the show on fuboTV (free trial), SlingTV (half off first month), and DirecTV Stream (free trial).

The Buckeyes-Nittany Lions game has been the most visited matchup in the 30-year history of “College GameDay,” with this being the 12th appearance. Fans will be looking forward to seeing Lee Corso make his headgear pick, as he famously made his first-ever pick in Columbus 27 years ago. Corso has chosen the Buckeyes 40 times and the Nittany Lions seven times throughout his career.

Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2023, will join the GameDay desk as the guest picker for Week 8. Fans will also get the opportunity to see Ryan Day, head coach of Ohio State, and James Franklin, head coach of Penn State, interviewed on the show.

Additionally, “College GameDay” will have a pregame conversation with UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and exclusive audio of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin addressing his team before their matchup against Auburn. The show will also feature Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest, where one fan will have the chance to attempt a 33-yard field goal and win $65,000.

Overall, this promises to be an exciting episode of “College GameDay,” filled with expert analysis, interviews with coaches, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Don’t miss out on the action on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (9 a.m. to noon ET) on ESPN.

Sources:

– ESPN’s “College GameDay” returns to Columbus, Ohio–[source]

– fuboTV–[source]

– SlingTV–[source]

– DirecTV Stream–[source]