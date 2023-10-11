Is ESPN+ Worth It? A Comprehensive Review

ESPN Plus, also known as ESPN+, is a sports-focused streaming service available in the United States. It offers a wide range of sports content, including soccer, UFC, MMA, baseball, hockey, boxing, golf, and college sports. While it may not have the strongest coverage for football and basketball, it does provide access to ESPN’s award-winning documentary series, films, sports shows, and its legendary archives.

ESPN+ offers multiple subscription plans starting at $9.99/month. The most expensive option is the Disney Bundle Trio, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $14.99/month. There are also discounted annual subscription options available.

With hundreds of titles and hours’ worth of sports series and films, ESPN+ provides a variety of content to watch. Its acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary series has received numerous accolades and covers a wide range of sports stories. E60 is another popular series that delves into sporting stories and controversies.

One of the main attractions of ESPN+ is its coverage of live sports events. It streams a wide range of sports, including soccer, UFC, Top Rank boxing, cricket, college football, Formula 1, and out-of-market NHL games. It also offers both national and international coverage, as well as live college sports.

Despite its strengths, ESPN+ does have some drawbacks. It is prone to regional blackout restrictions, meaning that certain events may not be available until the live broadcast has concluded. NFL and NBA coverage is limited, with no live NBA games shown on the platform. Additionally, some shows available on the ESPN channel may not be accessible on ESPN+.

However, ESPN+ offers some great features that make it worth considering. It allows three simultaneous streams, making it more generous than some other streaming services. It also offers a bundle subscription with Disney+ and Hulu, providing a comprehensive sports and entertainment package. The app is compatible with various devices, making it convenient for on-the-go streaming.

In conclusion, ESPN+ is a worthwhile streaming service for sports fans. With its variety of live games, on-demand sports entertainment, and sports news, it offers a great value for only $9.99/month. While it has its drawbacks, it shines as part of a streaming lineup alongside a pay TV service that includes ESPN. With ESPN+, you can enjoy 24/7 sports streaming and access a wide range of sports content.

