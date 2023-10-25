ESPN Becomes TikTok’s Most-Followed Brand, Connecting with the Next Generation of Sports Fans

ESPN, the prominent sports network, has achieved a significant milestone becoming the most-followed brand of any kind on the popular vertical video app TikTok. With a staggering 41 million followers, ESPN has cemented its position as the worldwide leader not only in sports but also on social media.

Although TikTok itself retains the top spot as the most-followed brand on its own platform with 75 million followers, ESPN’s achievement should not be overlooked. Surpassing French football club Paris Saint-Germain, which boasts 40.9 million followers, ESPN has demonstrated its ability to captivate the younger generation of sports enthusiasts.

Omar Raja, ESPN’s social media strategist, expressed his excitement about connecting with the next generation of sports fans. He highlighted that this milestone represents the culmination of ESPN’s efforts over the past four years and signifies the network’s commitment to continuous growth.

While ESPN is revered for its sports coverage, its most-viewed TikTok videos diverge from traditional highlights and show clips. The network has found success in sharing lifestyle content that resonates with TikTok’s predominantly young user base. For instance, a video of legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk coaching a young girl through a skateboard halfpipe routine has garnered over 126 million views.

In addition to lifestyle content, ESPN also taps into internet trends and workout memes, effectively engaging with TikTok users who are drawn to influencer content, entertaining personalities, and authentic moments. This strategic approach has contributed to ESPN’s rise to the top of the TikTok charts.

The historic connection between TikTok and ESPN, dating back to the leadership of former Disney executive Kevin Mayer, adds an interesting dimension to their relationship. Despite Mayer’s departure and subsequent controversies surrounding TikTok, ESPN continues to strengthen its partnership with the platform, including live streaming The Pat McAfee Show on TikTok daily.

ESPN’s achievement on TikTok underscores the network’s commitment to embracing new media platforms and capturing the attention of the next generation of sports fans.

