Disney CEO Open to Selling Part of ESPN for Streaming Service

In a recent update on ESPN’s streaming plans, Chairman Jimmy Pitaro stated that the launch date for ESPN’s standalone streaming service has yet to be determined. Pitaro emphasized the importance of getting the timing and price point right, and mentioned that ESPN+ is performing well, reducing the urgency for the launch. However, with the continued rise of cord-cutting and the decline of traditional cable subscriptions, the launch date is likely to be moved up sooner rather than later.

Disney has been actively working on turning ESPN into a streaming service through a project codenamed ‘Flagship.’ The goal is to allow subscribers to access ESPN content without the need for cable TV or a live TV streaming service. While Disney has not officially announced the launch date, CEO Bob Iger has expressed certainty about the service’s eventual release, suggesting that a post-cable TV world is imminent.

Experts speculate that the standalone ESPN streaming service may be priced at $22 per month, compared to the $9.42 that ESPN currently receives from cable TV subscribers. This increase in price is likely due to the fact that many cable subscribers do not actually watch ESPN.

Despite the move towards streaming, ESPN plans to continue offering its channels through cable TV and streaming services. It is also exploring partnership opportunities with companies such as Verizon and Amazon, and discussions with sports organizations like the NFL, NBA, and MLB are underway. Disney currently owns 80% of ESPN.

Overall, Disney’s plan to transform ESPN into a standalone streaming service is in response to the changing landscape of TV consumption. While the exact launch date remains uncertain, the company is determined to ensure the success of the service carefully considering timing and pricing.

Sources: Sports Pro Media, New York Post, Forbes, The Information, CNBC