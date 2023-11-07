New Manager Luis Miguel Ramis Set to Bring Stability to Espanyol

Espanyol, the Spanish football club, has swiftly appointed Luis Miguel Ramis as their new manager following the sacking of Luis Garcia Plaza. Ramis, who has previously worked with Albacete and Tenerife in Segunda, has an impressive track record, averaging close to 1.5 points per game at both clubs. Having emerged from Real Madrid’s coaching academy, Ramis brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Ramis views his new position as the greatest challenge of his career, according to Relevo. He is determined to instill stability in an Espanyol team that has seen a rotating cast of 12 managers under Chairman Chen Yansheng in the past six years. With one of the strongest budgets in Segunda, Espanyol is expected to secure promotion back to La Liga, a feat they have achieved consistently in the past.

Rumors of tensions between Ramis and Sporting Director Fran Garagarza have been circulating since Garagarza’s appointment in the summer. Garagarza aims to bring in individuals from his own network, leading to speculation of discord within the club. However, Garagarza denied any truth to the rumors and even offered to show the journalist in question his messages to dispel the notion that Plaza was sacked via Whatsapp.

As Espanyol currently sits in fifth place, seven points behind Leganes, their goal is to make a strong return to La Liga. The team’s history of achieving promotion after relegation, coupled with their substantial financial resources, places high expectations on Ramis and his ability to bring stability to the club.

