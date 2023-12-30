Fans Upset as Escape to the Country Focuses on Celebrity Spin-Off

Viewers of the beloved BBC show Escape to the Country are expressing their frustration as the celebrity spin-off version continues to air. The regular edition of the show typically follows families as they search for homes outside the city. However, the BBC has opted for a change in format, creating a special celebrity series where the rich and famous seek homes in the countryside.

The latest episode of the celebrity spin-off featured performer Christopher Biggins and his partner Neil exploring a bungalow in Marlow. Previous episodes showcased Strictly Come Dancing professionals Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec on their quest for their dream home, as well as The Chase star Jenny Ryan’s appearance.

Nonetheless, the concept of the show has left many viewers irritated. They argue that this new spin-off feels like a “waste” of time and an insult to those who are genuinely seeking a home. One disgruntled fan took to Twitter to express their disappointment, writing, “Look at those rich celebrities that can afford any house they want and making the program into a celebrity special.” Another viewer echoed this sentiment, stating, “We know these celebs aren’t going to buy any of these properties, otherwise we would all know where they lived.”

Some viewers further criticized the show, questioning its purpose. “Not sure I get the point of this. They look around three houses only to say ‘it’s on hold until after the panto season?'” pointed out one viewer. Another expressed concern that the show would become dominated celebrities, remarking, “I do hope we continue to see the public on this program and it doesn’t get taken over celebrities like too many other shows.”

The reaction from fans suggests that the celebrity edition of Escape to the Country has not resonated with the show’s loyal audience. Whether the program will make changes in response to these critiques remains to be seen.