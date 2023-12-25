Exploring the Beauty of Florida’s Gulf Coast

Embark on a remarkable journey along Florida’s Gulf Coast, from Tallahassee to Pensacola, with delightful stops in Destin, Panama City, St. George Island, and St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge. Lose yourself in the stunning landscapes and diverse attractions that await you during this memorable road trip.

Begin your adventure in Tallahassee, the vibrant state capital, where you can discover the rich history of Florida. Take advantage of the self-guided tour at the Capitol complex, open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the 22nd-floor observation deck, which offers breathtaking views of the city. Explore the Historic Capitol Museum, a fascinating structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and learn about its significance in Florida’s past. Close, the Mission San Luis, a National Historic Landmark, provides a captivating glimpse into the colonial Spanish and Apalachee Indian heritage of the capital.

Although tours of Tallahassee’s Doak Campbell Stadium are temporarily suspended, you can still soak up the vibrant atmosphere visiting Florida State University. Wander through its inspiring campus and soak up the academic energy that permeates the air. For nature enthusiasts, the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, located just 23 miles south of FSU, is a must-visit destination. Explore its vast stretches of hiking trails, immersing yourself in the breathtaking beauty of the refuge. Fun fact: Jeff VanderMeer, renowned author of “Annihilation,” found inspiration for Area X in this very place, further adding to its allure.

As you venture westward, make sure to take in the stunning coastal scenery. The charming town of Destin boasts sparkling white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, perfect for basking in the sun or enjoying a leisurely swim. Continue onward to Panama City, where you can immerse yourself in the lively beach culture and indulge in delectable seafood cuisine.

Finally, reach the enchanting Pensacola, the westernmost city in the Panhandle. Embrace the unique experience of gaining an hour as you cross into a new time zone. Discover the city’s vibrant atmosphere, explore historic sites, and soak up the lively waterfront ambiance.

Embarking on this unforgettable road trip along Florida’s Gulf Coast promises to be an exhilarating journey filled with breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and unforgettable experiences.