How to Watch “Escape Room” via Hulu Streaming

Escape Room is a 2019 American psychological horror film directed Adam Robitel and starring Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis, and Nik Dodani. The storyline revolves around six strangers who find themselves trapped in a series of deadly escape rooms and must rely on their intelligence and teamwork to survive.

If you’re looking to watch Escape Room, the good news is that it is available to stream on Hulu. Hulu is a popular American subscription video-on-demand service owned Walt Disney Television. It offers a wide variety of content, including TV shows, movies, documentaries, and Hulu Originals.

To watch Escape Room on Hulu, follow these steps:

1. Go to Hulu.com/welcome.

2. Select ‘Start Your Free Trial.’

3. Choose a plan based on your preferences:

– $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (with ads)

– $14.99 per month (without ads)

Hulu with ads is the more affordable option, granting users access to Hulu’s streaming library along with occasional commercial breaks. On the other hand, Hulu without ads is the premium option, allowing uninterrupted streaming. Hulu also offers various bundles that include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans with access to live TV channels.

It’s important to note that the availability of streaming services can change, so the information provided here is accurate at the time of writing. Make sure to check for the latest updates on Hulu’s website.

So, if you’re interested in experiencing the suspense and thrill of Escape Room, head over to Hulu and start streaming it now!

Sources:

– Wikipedia: Escape Room (2019 film)

– Hulu.com