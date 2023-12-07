Watch Escape Plan Online: Streaming Options and Details

Looking to watch the thrilling action film Escape Plan online? We’ve got you covered with all the streaming options and details you need.

Escape Plan follows the story of Ray Breslin, a former lawyer turned prison security tester who finds himself imprisoned in a highly secure and secretive facility. Determined to escape, he teams up with fellow inmate Emil Rottmayer to plan and execute a breakout. Starring Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, this is the first installment in the gripping Escape Plan series.

Now, let’s dive into the various streaming platforms where you can watch Escape Plan.

Peacock

You can stream Escape Plan on Peacock, the popular streaming service. To watch the movie on Peacock, simply follow these steps:

– Go to PeacockTV.com

– Click on ‘Get Started’

– Choose your preferred payment plan:

– $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for the Premium plan

– $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for the Premium Plus plan

– Create your account and enter your payment details

Peacock Premium offers access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and sports, including NBC and Bravo shows. With 50 always-on channels, you’ll never run out of entertainment options. The Premium Plus plan removes ads (with limited exceptions), allows for offline downloads of select titles, and provides access to your local NBC channel live 24/7.

Netflix

Escape Plan is also available to stream on Netflix. To watch the film on Netflix, follow these steps:

– Visit netflix.com/signup

– Choose your desired payment plan:

– $6.99 per month for the Standard plan with Ads

– $15.49 per month for the ad-free Standard plan

– $22.99 per month for the Premium plan

– Enter your email address and password to create an account

– Add your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The Standard plan with Ads offers most of Netflix’s content but includes ads before or during shows. The ad-free Standard plan allows for full HD streaming on two supported devices simultaneously. The Premium plan supports four devices streaming in Ultra HD, allows for downloads on six supported devices, and enables sharing with two additional members.

Amazon Prime Video

Escape Plan is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. To watch the movie on this platform, follow these steps:

– Go to Amazon Prime Video

– Select ‘Sign in’ and ‘Create your Amazon account’

– Sign up for a Prime Video membership:

– $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership

– $8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership

Amazon Prime membership includes fast shipping and exclusive sales, making it a popular choice. However, you can also subscribe to Prime Video separately.

Escape Plan’s synopsis showcases a thrilling plot: Ray Breslin, an expert in structural security, must use his skills to escape a prison he himself designed. Framed and incarcerated, he is determined to find the person responsible for his capture.

Remember that streaming service availability is subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check the platforms mentioned for the most up-to-date information. Enjoy watching Escape Plan online!