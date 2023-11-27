LinkedIn: More Than Just a Professional Network

LinkedIn, known as the go-to platform for professional networking and job opportunities, has become an unexpected contender in the realm of online dating. While Tinder has long held the title for connecting individuals romantically, a woman from Singapore claims that LinkedIn surpasses the popular dating app in terms of efficacy and compatibility. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, user @candi.licipus explains why she believes LinkedIn is the ideal platform to find the “perfect partner.”

Unlike other dating apps, LinkedIn offers an extensive array of “filters” that allow users to refine their search and find individuals who align with their preferences. Instead of solely relying on physical attributes, @candi.licipus highlights that LinkedIn enables users to filter potential matches based on educational background, profession, and country of origin. “I’m looking for A-grade men, doctors, lawyers, financial professionals,” she says. Although height filters are not available, @candi.licipus notes that the platform does showcase aesthetically pleasing photos that provide a basis for analysis.

The video sparked controversy on TikTok, with thousands of users leaving humorous comments and seeking advice on how to navigate the world of dating on LinkedIn. Some users wholeheartedly agreed with the notion that LinkedIn is superior to Tinder, while others were intrigued the idea and expressed interest in giving it a try.

With over 2 million views and more than 150,000 likes, it’s evident that @candi.licipus’ video resonated with many people, demonstrating the significant popularity it gained on the platform. While LinkedIn may not have been initially designed for dating purposes, its ability to connect professionals with similar interests and goals has inadvertently opened the door to potential romantic relationships.

So, if you’re tired of the traditional dating apps and want to explore a different avenue in your search for love, perhaps LinkedIn might be the unexpected solution you’ve been looking for. Remember, love can truly be found in the most unexpected places.

FAQ

Can I use LinkedIn as a dating platform?

LinkedIn is primarily a professional networking platform, but some users have found success in using it as a means of dating. However, it is important to remember that LinkedIn was not specifically created for this purpose and may have its limitations.

What filters are available on LinkedIn for dating?

While LinkedIn offers filters such as educational background, profession, and country of origin, it does not provide traditional dating filters like height or physical appearance.

Is it advisable to use LinkedIn for dating?

Using LinkedIn for dating purposes is a personal choice. It’s essential to be respectful of the platform’s intended purpose and to approach any potential connections with professionalism and tact.

Are there any success stories of people finding love on LinkedIn?

While there have been anecdotal reports of people finding romantic partners on LinkedIn, success stories may vary. It ultimately depends on individual experiences and how people utilize the platform for dating purposes.

Are there any other alternative dating platforms?

Yes, there are numerous dating apps and websites available that cater specifically to people seeking romantic relationships. Some popular examples include Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, and Match.com.

