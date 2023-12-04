Erling Haaland’s Reaction Goes Viral, Sparks Memes and Laughter

Erling Haaland’s response to Simon Hooper’s controversial decision during the Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur match has taken the internet storm. Following a dramatic 3-3 draw at the Etihad Stadium, where Dejan Kulusevski’s late goal denied City a win, Haaland joined his teammates in expressing displeasure with the referee’s call.

In the aftermath of the match, Haaland’s reaction became a viral sensation, with his facial expression cleverly photoshopped into numerous memes. One particular meme caught Haaland’s attention: his face superimposed on Edvard Munch’s iconic painting, “The Scream.” Sharing his amusement on social media, the City striker wrote, “Wtf that made me smile for the first time today.”

While some fans and commentators have criticized the controversial decision, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane expressed his opinion on Sky Sports, stating, “The referee has made a mistake. It’s a poor call, he’s got it wrong.”

Keane acknowledged Jack Grealish’s impressive decision to play advantage, but emphasized the referee’s error in bringing play back. “It’s a poor decision, but City will be critical of themselves for letting Spurs off the hook. They can’t look at the referee for that one,” he added.

When asked to comment on the incident, Haaland playfully replied, “Next question. I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment.” Clearly, Haaland found humor in the situation, highlighting the confusion surrounding the referee’s actions during the game.

Haaland’s reaction and the subsequent memes not only provided entertainment but also demonstrated the power of social media in shaping the narrative of sporting events. As fans continue to engage with their favorite players and teams online, these moments of levity serve as a reminder of the lighter side of the game.

