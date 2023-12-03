Erling Haaland Faces Disciplinary Action After Refereeing Error in Manchester City vs Tottenham Draw

Erling Haaland, the prolific striker for Manchester City, has landed himself in hot water after his immediate response to a major refereeing error in the thrilling 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Haaland took to social media to express his frustration, and his actions could now result in disciplinary action.

In the dying moments of the match, referee Simon Hooper failed to play a crucial advantage, which City players believed would have given them a clear goalscoring chance. Jack Grealish was through on goal when Hooper brought the play back for a foul on Haaland. Despite the contact, Haaland managed to stay on his feet and release Grealish, only for the referee to blow his whistle after the ball was played.

Haaland’s protests at full-time led to him being restrained his teammates. He then took to Twitter to simply respond with “Wtf” in reaction to a clip of the incident. Haaland’s outburst has sparked controversy and could lead to disciplinary measures being taken against him.

While former Manchester United captain Roy Keane and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher criticized the referee’s decision, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards expressed his confusion over Hooper’s actions. City manager Pep Guardiola, however, refrained from criticizing the referees, taking a dig at his former assistant and current Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, who had been charged the FA for his criticism of officials in the past.

City’s frustration was further compounded their wastefulness in front of goal throughout the match. Haaland himself missed an open goal, and despite creating numerous chances, City settled for a draw. The result marks their third consecutive Premier League game without a win.

