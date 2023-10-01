Ben Napier Celebrates 40th Birthday and Health Transformation

Erin Napier, wife of Home Town star Ben Napier, shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband on his 40th birthday. Ben, who has been candid about his fitness journey, underwent shoulder surgery and subsequently built a home gym to prioritize his health. The result of his hard work was not only significant weight loss but also lower blood pressure.

Erin took to Instagram to praise her husband’s dedication and transformation. She shared a photo of Ben alongside her father, Phil, who also celebrated a milestone birthday. In her post, Erin expressed her admiration for Ben’s ability to appreciate the present and not dwell on the passing of time. She also thanked him for his perseverance in rehabilitating his shoulder. The couple has two daughters, and Erin expressed their gratitude for Ben’s efforts.

In addition to the birthday tribute, Erin’s post featured a shirtless selfie of Ben taken in his home gym. Fans flooded the comments section with well wishes and compliments for his health transformation. Many praised Ben for making positive changes and achieving his fitness goals.

Amidst the celebrations, the Napier family has even more reason to rejoice. Erin’s new book, “Heirloom Rooms,” is set to be released on October 3, and HGTV recently confirmed the renewal of Home Town for an eighth season. This ongoing success is a testament to the couple’s talent and dedication to their work.

As Ben Napier enters this new chapter of his life, he can look forward to celebrating many more birthdays alongside his loving family. With a renewed focus on health and the support of his fans, there’s no doubt that Ben will continue to inspire others with his journey.

