Erie Zoo Announces New CEO, Melissa “Roo” Kojancie

The Erie Zoo has appointed Melissa “Roo” Kojancie as its new CEO, following an extensive search. Kojancie, who has served as interim CEO and chief operating officer, brings over 20 years of experience at the zoo, including roles as an animal keeper and educator. Her qualifications, energy, and commitment were evident during her time as interim CEO, during which she successfully led the completion of a new strategic plan, welcomed new animals, and began work on new exhibits.

The decision to appoint Kojancie was made after considering other candidates and working with national consultants. According to Jeffery E. Beach, chairman of the zoo board, Kojancie stood out due to her leadership qualities and fit with the zoo’s culture. Her dedication and ability to multitask were also noted as important factors in the decision.

As CEO, Kojancie will lead the zoo’s efforts in staff training and modernization. Her extensive experience in animal care, training, and enrichment techniques will be valuable in these endeavors. One of her top priorities will be regaining accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The zoo has made progress towards this goal under Kojancie’s leadership, and the board believes she is the right person to lead the zoo into the future.

In addition to accreditation, Kojancie will oversee the zoo’s centennial celebration and the redesign of exhibits. The zoo also faces challenges in generating new revenue for ongoing operations. However, the board is confident that Kojancie is up to the task, as evidenced her track record of accomplishments during her time as interim CEO.

Kojancie expressed her excitement and gratitude for her new role, stating that saving animals has always been her passion. She sees her appointment as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and is eager to lead such a beloved organization.

With Kojancie at the helm, the Erie Zoo is poised to continue its mission of conservation, education, and providing an exceptional experience for visitors.