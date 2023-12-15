Erie Zoo Appoints Melissa “Roo” Kojancie as New CEO

The Erie Zoo has recently announced its selection of Melissa “Roo” Kojancie as their next CEO, following an extensive search to fill the position. Kojancie, who previously served as the zoo’s chief operating officer, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role.

During her time as CEO/COO, Kojancie showcased her qualifications, energy, and commitment to the zoo’s mission. She successfully led the completion of a new strategic plan in support of their AZA reaccreditation, oversaw the introduction of 27 new animals, and initiated work on two new exhibits. Additionally, Kojancie played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for the zoo’s upcoming centennial celebration.

What sets Kojancie apart is her long-standing connection with the Erie Zoo. She has been an integral part of the organization for decades, working her way up from an animal keeper to an educator, and now assuming the position of CEO. This deep-rooted familiarity with the zoo allows Kojancie to bring a unique perspective and intimate knowledge of its inner workings.

Scott Mitchell, the zoo’s Director of Development, expressed his confidence in Kojancie’s leadership abilities. Having collaborated with her for more than two decades, Mitchell believes that Kojancie’s visionary approach will usher the Erie Zoo into the 21st century.

Under Kojancie’s guidance, the zoo has made significant strides towards regaining accreditation. One notable achievement is the successful completion of its first facilitated strategic plan, guided an AZA mentor.

The Erie Zoo has undoubtedly made an excellent choice in appointing Melissa “Roo” Kojancie as their new CEO. With her extensive experience, dedication, and vision for the future, the organization is well-positioned to thrive under her leadership.