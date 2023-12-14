7-Year-Old Guitar Prodigy Takes the Internet Storm

Summary: Coen Krysiak, a 7-year-old guitar prodigy, has captured the attention of millions with his impressive guitar skills. Coen, son of musician Ryan Krysiak, posted a video of himself and his father playing Metallica’s “One” on his social media accounts. Within 48 hours, the video had been viewed over 40 million people. Coen’s talent and perfect pitch have amazed viewers, and he has gained popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. While Coen’s popularity continues to grow, his father believes that his focus on shorter-form videos on these platforms has contributed to his success. Despite his newfound fame, Coen remains humble and is enjoying his time with family, as they embark on a trip to Disneyland.

Coen Krysiak may be young, but his guitar skills are far beyond his years. The 7-year-old guitar prodigy has taken the internet storm with his incredible talent. In a video that he posted on his social media accounts, Coen, alongside his father Ryan Krysiak, flawlessly played a few bars of Metallica’s hit song “One.” The video quickly went viral, amassing over 40 million views within just 48 hours.

Ryan Krysiak, himself a musician, expressed his disbelief at the overwhelming response to the video. “I’ve been doing social media stuff for several years, and I’ve never seen anything that has gotten that many views in such a short amount of time,” he said. Ryan attributes the video’s success to the perfect combination of the right song choice and Metallica’s immense popularity as the biggest band in the world.

Coen’s musical journey began at a surprisingly young age. “He started putting a guitar on, standing in front of a microphone, and pretending to be a singer in a band,” Ryan shared. At just 18 months old, Coen started playing around with drums, and the time he turned 4, he was already making videos of himself playing guitar. What sets Coen apart is his ability to learn songs simply listening to them. “He has perfect pitch,” his father explained. “He can hear the notes and know how to play them on his own.”

In addition to Coen’s talent, his 9-year-old sister, Quinn Krysiak, also showcases her musical abilities playing the bass. A video of the siblings performing Guns n Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” has also been drawing attention to their shared talent.

Despite his rising popularity, Coen remains grounded. His father revealed that Coen only spends about 15 minutes each morning playing guitar before catching the school bus. The family regularly posts a couple of videos a week, capturing Coen’s progress and skill development.

As Coen’s fame continues to skyrocket, Ryan believes that the shorter-form video platforms like TikTok and Instagram have played a significant role in his son’s success. “To learn an entire song from start to finish on a regular basis would be a lot,” Ryan explained. This partial approach allows Coen to focus on showcasing his talent in bite-sized videos.

When asked about his sudden burst of fame, Ryan shared that Coen had been slightly distracted, as the family was on their way to Disneyland. However, Coen remains unaffected and is simply enjoying his time with his loved ones.

With his undeniable talent and humble demeanor, Coen Krysiak is destined for a bright future in the music industry. It’s safe to say that this young guitar prodigy is just getting started, and the world eagerly awaits his continued musical journey.