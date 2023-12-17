Erie County Public Library Director Steps Down, Launches Search for Replacement Director

Erie County Public Library Director Karen Pierce has announced her resignation, prompting the administration to begin the search for a new director. Pierce tendered her resignation on Friday, with her departure effective immediately, according to Erie County Public Information Officer Chris Carroll. The reason for her abrupt resignation has not been disclosed, as it is considered a personnel matter.

In response to Pierce’s departure, the Davis administration released a statement expressing gratitude for her vision and leadership during her time as the director of the Erie County Public Library. The administration wished her well in her future endeavors.

John Euliano, a former branch manager in Millcreek, will be stepping in as the interim director of the library while the search for a permanent replacement is underway. The administration has confirmed that the search for a new director will commence immediately.

Pierce’s tenure as director has not been without controversy. In June, she faced criticism for relocating a Pride Month book display from the entrance of the children’s section in Blasco Memorial Library. The decision was met with public backlash and led to protests, as well as the resignation of three members of the Library Advisory Board.

More recently, Pierce was under scrutiny for her support of a 25-year lease agreement between Erie County and Gannon University. The agreement would establish a water research and education center within Blasco Library, which has been met with opposition the public due to concerns about the impact on library services and parking. Community members also expressed frustration with the lack of public engagement on the matter.

Pierce, a New Jersey native, brought over 20 years of experience in the book industry to her role as director. She previously managed the library’s Iroquois branch and served as an independent consultant for Usborne Books at Home. Prior to her appointment as director, she spent 13 years as the director of operations at the Slippery Rock Community Library.

With Pierce’s resignation, the Erie County Public Library will now focus on finding a new director who can continue to lead the library system and address the concerns raised the community.