Erie Anime-Fest: A Cosplay Extravaganza Set to Take the Anime Community Storm

Anime enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the highly anticipated Erie Anime-Fest, set to hit town in early 2024. This upcoming event promises to be a celebration of all things anime, bringing together fans from various genres under one roof. Whether you’re a seasoned otaku or just discovering the world of Japanese animation, this festival is not one to be missed.

Situated at the Quality Inn & Suites Conference Center in Summit Township, Erie Anime-Fest will kick off on March 9, opening its doors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prepare yourself for a day filled with thrilling activities, an exciting lineup of guests, and an array of vendors offering a treasure trove of anime-related merchandise.

This one-day extravaganza aims to be Pennsylvania’s premier anime convention, catering to the diverse fandoms within the community. From an anime video game tournament and anime trivia with prizes, to an anime lip sync contest and a cosplay competition, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. The event website also revealed that attendees can look forward to mingling with industry professionals, as well as beloved personalities from the anime world.

Immerse yourself in a vibrant marketplace featuring an extensive range of anime candy, magazines, toys, video games, manga, cosplay accessories, artwork sketches, apparel, and jewelry. Let your inner collector thrive as you explore the diverse offerings from talented vendors and exhibitors.

While specific guest announcements are yet to come, rest assured that Erie Anime-Fest has enlisted top-tier talent to grace the event. Voice actors Jeremy Inman and Kent Williams are already on the list of confirmed guests, providing a glimpse into the caliber of entertainment that awaits attendees.

So, how do you secure your spot at this exciting affair? Admission tickets are priced at $20 for adults, with children aged 11 and under granted free entry when accompanied an adult ticket holder. Additional children’s tickets can be purchased for $10. Tickets can be conveniently obtained online or at the door, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all.

For those seeking an anime-filled adventure like no other, Erie Anime-Fest is the place to be. Clear your schedules, prepare your costumes, and get ready to immerse yourself in a world of fantastical animation, captivating storytelling, and passionate fandom. Join us for an unforgettable celebration of all things anime!

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is Erie Anime-Fest taking place?

Erie Anime-Fest is scheduled for March 9, 2024, at the Quality Inn & Suites Conference Center, located at 8040-A Perry Highway, Summit Township.

What can attendees expect at Erie Anime-Fest?

Erie Anime-Fest aims to be Pennsylvania’s premier anime convention, featuring various activities such as an anime video game tournament, anime trivia with prizes, an anime lip sync contest, and a cosplay competition. Attendees can also look forward to meeting industry professionals, fandom-related celebrities, and browsing through a wide range of anime merchandise offered vendors and exhibitors.

How can I purchase tickets for Erie Anime-Fest?

Tickets for Erie Anime-Fest can be purchased online or at the door. Adult admission is priced at $20, and children aged 11 and under can enter for free when accompanied an adult ticket holder. Additional children’s tickets can be purchased for $10. For more information, visit the official website at http://erieanimefest.com.