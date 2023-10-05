Meet Erica from Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight has brought plenty of drama, and with the addition of some late arrivals, things are about to get even more explosive. One of the new cast members is Erica, and here is everything you need to know about her.

Erica is 25-years-old and is from Edinburgh. She entered the experiment because her love life was a mess, and she wanted to find someone she can settle down with and have a best friend. Erica is a dance teacher and a social media manager. Her family was initially shocked her decision to go on the show, but they are supportive of her.

When it comes to being constantly filmed, Erica admits that she often forgets the cameras are there because she is so focused on the moment. While some people play up to the cameras, Erica was oblivious to them during her time on the show.

Joining the cast at a later stage was challenging for Erica, as she faced some mean girl energy from the other girls. She struggled to bond with the group and didn’t gel with many of them. However, she promises that there is plenty more drama to come, with something new happening every day.

You can find Erica on Instagram with the handle @ericarobertss_.

This season of Married At First Sight is bound to be full of excitement and surprises. Let’s see if Erica finds what she’s looking for.

Source: [Married At First Sight – Meet Erica](https://www.heart.co.uk/showbiz/tv-movies/reality-tv/married-at-first-sight/erica-age-job-instagram/)