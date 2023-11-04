Erica Fernandes Takes a Break from Social Media: Exploring the Realities Beyond the Screens

Mumbai-based actor Erica Fernandes, widely recognized for her roles in popular television shows such as ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay,’ recently disclosed the reason behind her decreased social media activity. In an honest and heartfelt Instagram post, Fernandes explained that she had been occupied with various commitments that demanded her time and focus. Consequently, she opted to immerse herself in a much-needed social media detox.

Fernandes emphasized that while social media plays a significant role in her life, it does not define her existence entirely. She acknowledged the complexity of her personality and the continuous struggle to strike a balance between her public and private life. In her note, she expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering support of her fans. Their eagerness to be a part of her journey inspires her to continue sharing her experiences and endeavors with them. The actor conveyed her sincere appreciation for their patience and understanding during her temporary absence from the virtual world.

Having made her television debut in 2016 with ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,’ where she portrayed the character of Dr. Sonakshi Bose alongside Shaheer Sheikh, Fernandes has since made remarkable strides in the entertainment industry. From 2018 to 2020, she captivated audiences as Prerna Sharma in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ opposite Parth Samthaan. These roles not only showcased her talent but also gave her the opportunity to forge long-lasting friendships and create cherished memories.

As Fernandes takes a step back from the digital realm to focus on her personal and professional endeavors, her fans eagerly await her return, eager to witness the next chapter of her life. In a world saturated with social media, her decision to prioritize self-care and engage in meaningful experiences beyond the screens serves as a refreshing reminder of the importance of maintaining a healthy balance in our own lives.

