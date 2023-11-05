Erica Fernandes Reveals the Importance of Social Media Detox and Balancing Life

Erica Fernandes, renowned for her roles in popular television shows like ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay,’ recently opened up about the significance of taking breaks from social media and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. In an Instagram post, she expressed gratitude towards her fans for their unwavering support and understanding.

Addressing her followers, Erica shared, “I have been busy with other things that needed my time and attention, hence I couldn’t find time and in a way I need my occasional social media detox. So here it is and now that I am back you will get to see some more of me on here.”

Being honest about her reduced online presence, she revealed, “Social media is a significant part of my life, but it’s not my entire life. There are so many layers to who I am, and I’m continuously learning to strike that balance.” Erica emphasized that while she appreciates the opportunity to let her fans into her world, sometimes it becomes challenging to share certain aspects of her life.

Erica Fernandes made her television debut in 2016 with ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,’ playing the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Later, from 2018 to 2020, she essayed the character of Prerna Sharma in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay,’ alongside Parth Samthaan.

As an actor, Erica is grateful for the friendships and memories she has made throughout her journey in the industry. She recently penned an emotional note commemorating five years since the start of ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay,’ expressing gratitude towards the viewers who showered the show and its characters with love and appreciation.

While social media remains an essential part of Erica Fernandes’ life, she encourages her fans to recognize that it is essential to take breaks, recalibrate, and focus on other aspects of life as well. Her openness and honesty serve as a reminder that achieving a healthy work-life-social media balance is a continuous journey.

