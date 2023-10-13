Ergin Ataman Dismisses Accusations of Long Practices Before EuroLeague Games

In a post-game interview after his team’s victory against Bayern Munich, Ergin Ataman, head coach of Galatasaray, responded to accusations on social media regarding their alleged long practices before EuroLeague games. Ataman laughed off Mathias Lessort’s comment about extensive training, stating that they did not want to “spend another eight hours in the gym”.

Clarifying the situation, Ataman explained that they had only conducted four-hour video sessions, reviewing their previous games against Olympiacos and Maroussi. As a new team, they wanted to analyze their mistakes and find ways to improve. He emphasized that their focus was on learning and making adjustments rather than excessively long practices.

Ataman addressed the accusations on social media, stating, “Nobody is gonna survive with seven-hour practice, and I’m not a stupid head coach to make six-hour or seven-hour practices before EuroLeague games.” He called for accurate reporting and urged social media users to write the correct information.

Galatasaray’s victory against Bayern Munich was a significant achievement for the team, marking their first EuroLeague win of the season. They are now looking ahead to their next game against Peristeri in the domestic league, which Ataman highlighted as an important matchup.

It is crucial for media outlets and fans to report accurate information and avoid spreading unfounded rumors. Misinformation can create confusion and damage the reputation of players and coaches. It is essential to rely on reliable sources and verify information before forming opinions.

