In a recent address at the Atatürk Culture Center in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his concerns about the detrimental effects of international social media platforms on the younger generation. While acknowledging the widespread anxieties about the future of societies worldwide, particularly in Western countries, Erdoğan emphasized the need to shield children from the negative impacts of new media.

Erdoğan highlighted the perceived moral decay and corruption that can be attributed to the usage of foreign social media platforms. He went on to express his worries about the emergence of “deviant movements” that distort and threaten Turkey’s national structure. The president emphasized the significance of protecting the institution of the family, arguing that attacks on it can lead to ethical degradation and a society dominated selfishness and greed.

Addressing these concerns, it is important to recognize the crucial role social media plays in shaping the lives of young people today. While it provides numerous benefits such as access to information, networking opportunities, and a platform for self-expression, there are undeniable risks associated with its use. Cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content, and decreased face-to-face social interactions are just a few examples of the negative consequences that can result from excessive and unregulated social media consumption.

Therefore, it is essential for parents, educators, and policymakers to take proactive measures to protect children from these potential harms. This can include setting boundaries on screen time, teaching responsible online behavior, and promoting digital literacy among the younger generation. Additionally, fostering strong family bonds and instilling core values can help counteract the negative influences of social media.

While there is a need to address the concerns raised President Erdoğan, it is important to strike a balance between protecting young people from the negative effects of social media and harnessing the positive aspects it offers. Through thoughtful regulation and education, we can empower the younger generation to navigate social media responsibly and make informed choices that contribute to their overall well-being and personal growth.