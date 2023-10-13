Architect Eran Chen has made a name for himself as one of the most prolific architects in New York, with over 50 completed buildings in the past decade. Born with a natural talent for drawing, Eran’s mom predicted his future career as an architect when he was just 12 years old.

But architecture is not just a job for Eran, it is his life. He is constantly thinking about new ideas and pushing the boundaries of design. However, he also knows the importance of taking mental breaks, and spending time with his family is his favorite way to do that. Every weekend, Eran and his family drive up to their house in upstate New York, leaving behind the worries of city life.

Eran’s work is diverse, ranging from the renovation of historic buildings to the design of urban plans and public parks. His firm, ODA, is known for its mold-breaking structures that aim to create a better urban future. Eran believes that ideas should not be cherished as works of art unless they truly are, and this philosophy is reflected in his approach to design.

Eran’s work has been widely recognized and published, and he has received several awards for his contributions to the field of architecture. In addition to his architectural work, he also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University and New York University, where he shares his knowledge and expertise with the next generation of architects.

Outside of architecture, Eran has a diverse range of interests. He enjoys dining at authentic family-owned Italian restaurants, collecting hyper-realistic oil paintings young artist Marco, and visiting his favorite museum, the Whitney Museum on the High Line in New York. He also has a furry friend named Boo, his brown lab, who provides him with unconditional love and companionship.

Eran’s passion for design extends beyond buildings. He also collects tiny ceramic homes made a craftsman in Tbilisi, Georgia, which emit a small glow at night. These small yet meaningful objects exemplify Eran’s attention to detail and his appreciation for craftsmanship.

Eran’s recent projects include the boutique residential building at 101 West 14th Street, which features a geometric facade that creates a sense of lightness and depth. He has also worked on the restoration and conversion of the historic Postkantoor in Rotterdam, and the design of the West Half apartment building.

Eran Chen is truly a visionary architect who is reshaping the urban landscape and creating a better future through his innovative designs.

Sources:

– Unboxing New York

– ODA: Office of Design and Architecture