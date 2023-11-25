Epic Group Receives Prestigious Sustainable Corporate Award for Environmental Stewardship

Epic Group, a leading company in the textile industry, has been honored with the Sustainable Corporate (Environmental) – Outstanding Award at the prestigious Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards Ceremony 2023. This esteemed accolade serves as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, further establishing itself as a trailblazer in Hong Kong’s economic and trade sectors.

The Standard Chartered Awards, a highly regarded event that recognizes exceptional performance and significant contributions to Hong Kong’s economic and trade development, has acknowledged Epic Group’s remarkable dedication to environmental stewardship. Through its responsible practices and sustainable initiatives, the company has effectively set an industry benchmark for others to follow.

As a firm believer in sustainability, Epic Group has actively undertaken substantial efforts throughout the past year to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance responsible operations. By investing in environmentally friendly technologies and adopting innovative practices, the company continuously strives to minimize its impact on the environment while maintaining its position as a global leader in the textile industry.

The Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards, organized in partnership with the Hong Kong Economic Journal, not only celebrate outstanding corporate performance but also promote communication among business leaders, drive market growth, and strengthen Hong Kong’s overall competitiveness. Epic Group’s recognition in this prestigious forum serves as a powerful endorsement of its continuous commitment to sustainable practices and reinforces its influential role within the industry.

For more information about Epic Group’s sustainable initiatives and commitment to environmental stewardship, please visit [source].

FAQs

1. How did Epic Group win the Sustainable Corporate Award?

Epic Group was honored with the Sustainable Corporate (Environmental) – Outstanding Award at the Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards Ceremony 2023. This award recognized the company’s exceptional contributions to environmental sustainability and its commitment to responsible practices.

2. What has Epic Group done to reduce its carbon footprint?

Epic Group has dedicated significant efforts in the past year to minimize its carbon footprint. The company has invested in environmentally friendly technologies and adopted innovative practices to enhance its operations while minimizing its impact on the environment.

3. What are the Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards?

The Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards are a prestigious event that honors corporations for their outstanding performance and substantial contributions to Hong Kong’s economic and trade development. The awards also aim to foster communication among business leaders, drive market growth, and enhance Hong Kong’s overall competitiveness.