New Air Pollution Rule Based on Southland’s Program Targeting Warehouse and Truck Traffic Emissions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering the approval of a new air pollution rule based on a regulatory program established the South Coast Air Quality Management District. This program aims to reduce emissions from warehouses and truck traffic in the Los Angeles area. If approved, the local rule will become federally enforceable.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has approved two rules that require large warehouses to offset pollution caused the truck traffic they attract. Rule 2035, known as the Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) Program, provides incentives for warehouses over 100,000 square feet to offset air pollution emissions. The program allows warehouses to earn WAIRE points investing in zero or near-zero emission technologies, using solar power, installing charging infrastructure, or implementing filtration systems.

The Los Angeles and Long Beach region has long suffered from high levels of ozone pollution. The transportation sector, including ground-level traffic, industrial operations, and port activities, contributes significantly to smog formation. Warehouses also contribute to air pollution due to the truck traffic they generate. This traffic leads to the emission of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter, which are harmful to human health.

The WAIRE Program, which is currently in the implementation process, aims to address these pollution issues. The program focuses on outreach to warehouse owners and the development of an online portal to administer the program. Qualifying warehouses will be required to enroll in the WAIRE Program January 31, 2025.

The EPA is accepting public comments on the proposed rule until November 13. If approved, the EPA will have the authority to regulate emissions from warehouses and trucks, aligning with the goals of the AQMD’s program. This would be a significant step towards reducing air pollution and protecting the communities most affected pollution in California.

Overall, this new air pollution rule has the potential to improve air quality and address environmental justice concerns in the Los Angeles area. By targeting warehouse and truck traffic emissions, the rule aims to reduce pollution and protect the health of residents living near these sources of pollution.

Sources: EPA Pacific Southwest Division, South Coast Air Quality Management District