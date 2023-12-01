What Happens When You Share a Lottery Ticket on WhatsApp?

Sharing lottery tickets with friends, family, or coworkers is a common practice. Taking a photo of the ticket and sending it to them to let them know you have it is more common than you might think. However, this can sometimes lead to issues, especially if the ticket happens to win.

If the shared ticket turns out to be a winner, conflicts may arise. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has warned about the validity of a ticket shared through WhatsApp. This warning applies to both the past Christmas Lottery and the upcoming Children’s Lottery.

According to the OCU, “WhatsApp messages can be considered as evidence as long as they include the necessary information to identify each participant and their share.” In other words, the ticket would be considered valid if it contains the required information for each owner. However, if any party suspects manipulation, they would need to prove the originality of the evidence.

Apart from issues related to sharing ticket photos, there can be other conflicts related to lottery tickets. The OCU provides answers to some of the most common questions.

“What happens when a couple does not share the lottery prize?” In the case of a marriage under the communal property system, the only solution would be to split the prize equally. However, if the couple has separate property, the winnings belong to the person who purchased the ticket, unless it can be proven that it was purchased jointly.

“What can I do if I have lost the ticket?” In case of loss or theft, it is crucial to report it to the police. With a police report, the payment can be put on hold until a judge determines the rightful owner. The report should contain as much information as possible, including the ticket number, series, and fraction, as well as any possible evidence.

The OCU recommends that when sharing a ticket, it is essential to document in writing who is participating and how much each person is contributing. The most transparent process involves the ticket holder making copies and providing each participant with a signed copy, including the name and ID of the ticket holder.

